Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 26 September, draw.
Lotto: 3, 7, 18, 21, 27, 42 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 1: 2, 5, 7, 9, 21, 29 Bonus Ball: 33
Lotto Plus 2: 4, 17, 18, 25, 27, 45 Bonus Ball: 20
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
