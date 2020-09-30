Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 30/09/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 30, 2020
#LOTTO: 09, 18, 25, 26, 28, 33#B: 11
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 18, 22, 36, 42, 48#B: 01#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 17, 31, 44, 49, 50#B: 22 pic.twitter.com/vUiQMH3FPO
