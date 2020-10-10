Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 10/10/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 10, 2020
#LOTTO: 02, 22, 33, 41, 42, 48#B: 05
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 10, 18, 27, 34, 45#B: 37#LOTTOPLUS2: 12, 15, 35, 44, 45, 52#B: 18 pic.twitter.com/tayQ5PcMzX
