Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 17 October, draw.
Lotto: 02, 04, 07, 28, 41, 48 Bonus Ball: 37
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 24, 26, 38, 41, 46 Bonus Ball: 29
Lotto Plus 2: 10, 11, 14, 27, 31, 50 Bonus Ball: 01
