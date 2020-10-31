Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday 31 October, draw.
Lotto: 13, 26, 35, 45, 49, 50 Bonus Ball: 5
Lotto Plus 1: 20, 24, 26, 27, 38, 51 Bonus Ball: 5
Lotto Plus 2: 09, 19, 28, 29, 43, 51 Bonus Ball: 26
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.
*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.