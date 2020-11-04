Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 04/11/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 4, 2020
#LOTTO: 02, 14, 17, 24, 34, 51#B: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 12, 16, 21, 42, 49#B: 14#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 13, 18, 20, 31, 41#B: 01 pic.twitter.com/lRkYn47GF6
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.