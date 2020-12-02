Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 02/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 2, 2020
#LOTTO: 09, 27, 34, 37, 38, 48#B: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 22, 25, 27, 35, 43#B: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 06, 09, 24, 33, 36, 44#B: 42 pic.twitter.com/T0ga1W3RtW
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
