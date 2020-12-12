Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 12/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 12, 2020
#LOTTO: 08, 12, 19, 37, 43, 47#B: 41
#LOTTOPLUS1: 20, 27, 38, 41, 42, 49#B: 01#LOTTOPLUS2: 11, 13, 27, 37, 40, 42#B: 30# pic.twitter.com/J0BvJ7fLZl
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
