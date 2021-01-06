Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 06/01/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 6, 2021
#LOTTO: 04, 10, 20, 41, 50, 52#B: 48
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 08, 11, 27, 41, 45#B: 51#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 18, 20, 30, 39, 52#B: 43 pic.twitter.com/DV0nuIqvzW
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.