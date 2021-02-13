Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 13 February, draw:
Lotto: 05, 18, 25, 26, 29, 42 Bonus Ball: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 07, 12, 22, 37, 51 Bonus Ball: 14
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 07, 10, 26, 30, 38 Bonus Ball: 21
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
