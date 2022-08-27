27m ago

add bookmark

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lotto
Lotto

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 27 August draw:

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. 

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 26 August draw:


*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lottolottery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1627 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1431 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 2564 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

15h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,737.96
0.0%
Silver
18.91
0.0%
Palladium
2,113.00
0.0%
Platinum
865.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
63,508
0.0%
All Share
70,173
0.0%
Resource 10
64,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,475
0.0%
Financial 15
15,758
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo