Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 27 August draw:
#DrawResults for 27/08/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 27, 2022
#LOTTO: 04, 10, 14, 24, 31, 37#B: 20
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 16, 19, 29, 37, 39#B: 52#LOTTOPLUS2: 07, 14, 27, 29, 30, 41#B: 48 pic.twitter.com/RcLrDMAoI3
