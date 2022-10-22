Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 22 October draw:
#DrawResults for 22/10/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 22, 2022
#LOTTO: 12, 14, 33, 37, 47, 48#BONUS: 11
#LOTTOPLUS1: 13, 18, 27, 28, 29, 50#BONUS: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 07, 09, 17, 26, 38#BONUS: 25 pic.twitter.com/XuGnvDf06L
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.