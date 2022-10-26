Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 26 October draw:
#DrawResults for 26/10/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 26, 2022
#LOTTO: 04, 14, 18, 23, 42, 50#BONUS: 22
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 14, 20, 21, 33, 45#BONUS: 03#LOTTOPLUS2: 09, 15, 22, 25, 46, 51#BONUS: 11 pic.twitter.com/DFtXoqRaxi
