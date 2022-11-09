Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 9 November, draw:
#DrawResults for 09/11/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 9, 2022
#LOTTO: 11, 18, 35, 41, 46, 51#BONUS: 13
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 14, 18, 37, 42, 43#BONUS: 35#LOTTOPLUS2: 19, 22, 25, 32, 41, 51#BONUS: 07 pic.twitter.com/3HVvd4ER2x
Are you feeling lucky? The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
