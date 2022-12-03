Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 3 December, draw:
#DrawResults for 03/12/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 3, 2022
#LOTTO: 01, 12, 26, 33, 50, 52#B: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 07, 14, 15, 32, 49#B: 23#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 07, 13, 17, 33, 40#B: 34 pic.twitter.com/Uv1Lg5xNQI
