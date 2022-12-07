Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 7 December draw:
#DrawResults for 07/12/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 7, 2022
#LOTTO: 01, 05, 18, 45, 47, 52#BONUS: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 06, 07, 16, 26, 51#BONUS: 52#LOTTOPLUS2: 11, 14, 15, 42, 43, 48#BONUS: 41 pic.twitter.com/xIBacITLWK
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.