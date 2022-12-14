Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 14 December draw:
#DrawResults for 14/12/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2022
#LOTTO: 02, 07, 20, 21, 35, 46#BONUS: 22
#LOTTOPLUS1: 12, 32, 35, 46, 47, 52#BONUS: 50#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 09, 27, 38, 39, 40#BONUS: 10 pic.twitter.com/uwsQ2G5eXu
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
