Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 31 December, draw:
#DrawResults for 31/12/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 31, 2022
#LOTTO: 12, 18, 19, 41, 48, 52#B: 35
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 18, 23, 27, 38, 50#B: 25#LOTTOPLUS2: 13, 34, 36, 37, 38, 42#B: 19 pic.twitter.com/tB5rPUyumu
