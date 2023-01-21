Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 21 January, draw:
#DrawResults for 21/01/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 21, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 13, 14, 22, 41, 52#B: 09
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 09, 20, 35, 40, 45#B: 16#LOTTOPLUS2: 18, 35, 45, 46, 48, 49#B: 27 pic.twitter.com/E1VZ6SDzxo
