Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 15 February, draw:
#DrawResults for 15/02/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 15, 2023
#LOTTO: 04, 07, 14, 30, 37, 46#B: 16
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 35, 36, 40, 49, 51#B: 26#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 27, 30, 34, 39, 47#B: 38 pic.twitter.com/Zs21Nlq05w
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.