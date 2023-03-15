Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 15 March, draw:
#DrawResults for 15/03/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 15, 2023
#LOTTO: 27, 36, 41, 43, 46, 50#B: 45
#LOTTOPLUS1: 08, 15, 29, 46, 49, 51#B: 05#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 05, 14, 16, 39, 50#B: 04 pic.twitter.com/n1DRAqgI69
Are you feeling lucky?
