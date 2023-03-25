Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 25 March, draw:
#DrawResults for 25/03/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 25, 2023
#LOTTO: 10, 11, 31, 35, 39, 46#BONUS: 03
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 13, 21, 25, 40, 49#BONUS: 22#LOTTOPLUS2: 10, 29, 39, 43, 44, 48#BONUS: 12 pic.twitter.com/hoFbumUNTj
