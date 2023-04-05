Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 5 April, draw:
#DrawResults for 05/04/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 5, 2023
#LOTTO: 05, 12, 14, 26, 33, 37#B: 34
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 14, 16, 23, 33, 51#B: 05#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 14, 28, 36, 48, 50#B: 02 pic.twitter.com/iWC0agX8Gb
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.