Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 22 April, draw:
#DrawResults for 22/04/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 22, 2023
#LOTTO: 03, 07, 28, 29, 35, 52#B: 12
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 08, 10, 17, 20, 26#B: 22#LOTTOPLUS2: 13, 15, 21, 22, 42, 52#B: 20 pic.twitter.com/H4iSfCeQvc
