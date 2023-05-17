Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 17/05/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 17, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 27, 34, 41, 42, 51#BONUS: 39
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 16, 26, 30, 35, 44#BONUS: 03#LOTTOPLUS2: 19, 29, 37, 42, 51, 52#BONUS: 14 pic.twitter.com/dCGKi1cVw7
