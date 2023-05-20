Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 20/05/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 20, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 17, 22, 30, 37, 42#B: 35
#LOTTOPLUS1: 21, 22, 35, 36, 49, 50#B: 33#LOTTOPLUS2: 06, 07, 16, 21, 41, 42#B: 04 pic.twitter.com/rbl7vFygcF
