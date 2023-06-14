Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 14/06/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 14, 2023
#LOTTO: 09, 12, 26, 29, 32, 49#BONUS: 16
#LOTTOPLUS1: 12, 22, 28, 29, 38, 45#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 12, 13, 19, 28, 37, 50#BONUS: 33 pic.twitter.com/kKvCK0CPWF
