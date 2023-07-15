Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results:

Pieter du Toit | A kept man: Mashatile poses a massive test for ANC, Parliament and law enforcement

WATCH | 'It is enough! Jacob Zuma must be pardoned' - Julius Malema

Boks, All Blacks shape up for seismic Rugby Championship clash to set RWC tone

NGO loses court bid to compel Auditor-General to release municipal management reports

Lauren Dickason finds solace in hospital garden talking to her dead girls as trial looms

One more R3.6 million-ish tender and its 50 unused BMWs can get on the road, the Western Cape says

BREAKING NEWS LIVE | Police arrest two more people over torching of trucks

WATCH | 'It is enough! Jacob Zuma must be pardoned' - Julius Malema

Teen who shot and killed 16-year-old Joshua Edwards showed no remorse for his actions - State

MASHATILE UNMASKED | A president in waiting: Inside his life of excess

Can you ace them all?

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

Voting Booth

Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco Results