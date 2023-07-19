Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results:
#DrawResults for 19/07/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 19, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 05, 29, 36, 39, 41#BONUS: 30
#LOTTOPLUS1: 18, 30, 37, 43, 44, 47#BONUS: 16#LOTTOPLUS2: 10, 11, 24, 37, 38, 50#BONUS: 51 pic.twitter.com/KOTnjIAERG
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.