Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results:
#DrawResults for 12/08/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 12, 2023
#LOTTO: 12, 21, 25, 27, 40, 46#BONUS: 13
#LOTTOPLUS1: 12, 26, 28, 29, 37, 48#BONUS: 04#LOTTOPLUS2: 18, 21, 29, 38, 40, 44#BONUS: 52 pic.twitter.com/mjgxqsu4hD
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
