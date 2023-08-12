Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results:

The NPA lost another high-profile case. The judge says it didn't prepare properly

11 years later, Joburg prosecutor Andrew Chauke finally has to answer for Mdluli and Cato Manor

EXCLUSIVE | Zuma's prison in Estcourt had three open beds

Inside Labour | Zama zamas are the product of gross exploitation

Taxis are back on Cape Town roads. Here's what we now know about the strike – and what happens next

11 years later, Joburg prosecutor Andrew Chauke finally has to answer for Mdluli and Cato Manor

WATCH | Looters escape with stock after hitting Markham store in Durban

Magudumana’s company ordered to pay doctor over R3 million – as Bester alleges R30 million theft

EXCLUSIVE | Zuma's prison in Estcourt had three open beds

Gunmen mow down six people in KZN mass murder

Can you ace them all?

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

Voting Booth

What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens Results