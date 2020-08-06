1h ago

Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players

(Screenshot)
(Screenshot)

The Daily Lotto jackpot was won by five players on Thursday.

The lucky players will share R76 820

The next jackpot is estimated at R450 000

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

