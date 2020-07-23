One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person bagged R297 170 in the Daily Lotto jackpot.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (23/07/2020):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 23, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 16, 25, 27, 29, 30
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/RndV2vDRZq
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.