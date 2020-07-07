One person bags R343k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person bagged R343 508 in the Daily Lotto jackpot on Tuesday.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (07/07/2020):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 7, 2020
#DAILYLOTTO: 01, 25, 30, 31, 35
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/gPhiMY7FQH
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.