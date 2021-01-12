R500k for one Daily Lotto player!

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (12/01/21):

#DAILY LOTTO: 15, 22, 25, 33, 35



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/jGaeuYLeRg — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 12, 2021

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Appl App.Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.