Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players

Two players won the jackpot prize in Sunday's Daily Lotto draw, walking away with R107 000 each.

Here are the results for the draw:


In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 24 October, draw:

Lotto: 01, 24, 30, 32, 39, 49 Bonus Ball: 23

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 10, 12, 23, 28, 48  Bonus Ball: 29

Lotto Plus 2: 20, 24, 33, 37, 38, 49 Bonus Ball: 16

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:
lottodaily lotto
Lottery
