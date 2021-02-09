53m ago

Daily Lotto: 2 players bag R209K

Two Daily Lotto players won Tuesday's jackpot of R209 620.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R450 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 6 February, draw:

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
