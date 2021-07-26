1h ago

Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot

One Daily Lotto player walked away with Monday's jackpot of R399 919.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R520 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 24 July, draw:

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
