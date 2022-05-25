Daily Lotto: Two players win R195K jackpot

Two Daily Lotto players won Wednesday's jackpot of R195 101.

Here are the results for the draw:



Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (25/05/22):

#DAILYLOTTO: 16, 28, 32, 33, 35



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Ogsmgeeo7T — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 25, 2022

The next jackpot is estimated at R380 000.



In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 25 May, draw:

