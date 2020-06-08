1h ago

add bookmark

Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Monday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 122 players winning R2 281.90 by matching four numbers.

The next jackpot is estimated at R250 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Sunday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 6 June, draw.

Lotto: 15, 16, 23, 36, 37, 38 Bonus Ball: 18

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 11, 27, 28, 48, 52 Bonus Ball: 25

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 14, 15, 21, 24, 38 Bonus Ball: 12


Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:
lottodaily lottolottery
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 2274 votes
Cricket
12% - 671 votes
Soccer
23% - 1232 votes
Golf
7% - 367 votes
Other
16% - 851 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.83
(+0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.64)
Gold
1697.82
(+1.02)
Silver
17.75
(+2.02)
Platinum
838.00
(+2.69)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
2014.50
(+1.95)
All Share
54684.32
(-0.07)
Top 40
50117.63
(-0.16)
Financial 15
11281.88
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
73721.67
(-0.73)
Resource 10
50619.97
(+1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo