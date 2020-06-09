24m ago

Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 188 players winning R1 743.70 by matching four numbers.

The next jackpot is estimated at R225 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 6 June, draw.

Lotto: 15, 16, 23, 36, 37, 38 Bonus Ball: 18

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 11, 27, 28, 48, 52 Bonus Ball: 25

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 14, 15, 21, 24, 38 Bonus Ball: 12

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

