Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Friday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 306 players winning R1 693 by matching four numbers.



The next draw is estimated at R400 000.



Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (14/08/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 10, 12, 19, 29



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/NXqzrXu9rf — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 14, 2020

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 12 August, draw.

Lotto: 12, 23, 24, 30, 44, 49 Bonus Ball: 36

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 19, 20, 22, 35, 36 Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 15, 20, 24, 34, 49 Bonus Ball: 08





