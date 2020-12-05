Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Saturday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 257 players winning R1 716 by matching four numbers.



Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (05/12/20):

#DAILYLOTTO: 04, 17, 18, 26, 32



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/FZ02TdQy9m — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 5, 2020

The next jackpot is estimated at R200 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 5 December, draw.

Lotto: 07, 17, 27, 38, 45, 46 Bonus Ball: 26



Lotto Plus 1: 12, 13, 15, 31, 33, 48 Bonus Ball: 34



Lotto Plus 2: 02, 17, 21, 26, 34, 39 Bonus Ball: 09



