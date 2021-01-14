54m ago

Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 256 players winning R1 678 by matching four numbers.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R500 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 13 January, draw:

Lotto: 01, 03, 15, 25, 36, 48 Bonus Ball: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 06, 15, 34, 37, 51 Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 13, 17, 21, 52 Bonus Ball: 48

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

