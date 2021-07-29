1h ago

Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 317 players winning R1 739 by matching four numbers.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R500 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 28 July, draw:

Lotto: 01, 05, 13, 22, 27, 28 Bonus Ball: 25

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 15, 16, 20, 28, 32 Bonus Ball: 01

Lotto Plus 2: 14, 24, 25, 29, 30, 52 Bonus Ball: 44

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

