29m ago

add bookmark

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Powerball
Powerball

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 23 June, draw:

PowerBall: 02, 07, 16, 36, 47 PowerBall: 18

 

PowerBall Plus: 10, 13, 24, 32, 35 PowerBall: 20

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App

lotto, lottery

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 20 June, draw.

LOTTO: 06, 24, 28, 40, 45, 49 B: 39

LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 10, 22, 29, 38, 43 B: 13

LOTTOPLUS2: 16, 17, 19, 38, 49, 50 B: 02

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.
Read more on:
lottopowerball
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
17% - 850 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2532 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.15)
Gold
1768.91
(+0.80)
Silver
17.95
(+0.98)
Platinum
829.00
(+0.67)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1929.01
(-0.60)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo