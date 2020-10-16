48m ago

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 16 October, draw:

PowerBall: 01, 07, 18, 37, 48 PowerBall: 13

PowerBall Plus: 22, 31, 40, 47, 48 PowerBall: 15

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 14 October draw:

Lotto: 01, 35, 45, 49, 51, 52  Bonus Ball:  16

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 06, 07, 41, 47, 49 Bonus Ball: 46

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 08, 11, 15, 18, 29 Bonus Ball: 40

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.


*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

