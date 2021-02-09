Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 9 February, draw:

PowerBall: 04, 07, 15, 30, 32 PowerBall: 10



PowerBall Plus: 02, 25, 30, 38, 46 PowerBall: 19 Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 6 February, draw:

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.