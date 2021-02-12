Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 12 February, draw.

PowerBall: 03, 15, 35, 39, 41 PowerBall: 05



PowerBall Plus: 02, 31, 39, 43, 49 PowerBall: 03

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 10 February, draw:

Lotto: 01, 10, 12, 15, 21, 42 Bonus Ball: 48



Lotto Plus 1: 06, 17, 27, 29, 30, 37 Bonus Ball: 41 Lotto Plus 2: 13, 14, 32, 37, 41, 44 Bonus Ball: 49

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.

