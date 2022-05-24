Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 24 May, draw:
#DrawResults for 24/05/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2022
#PowerBall: 07, 16, 21, 22, 32#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 03, 21, 22, 40#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/UeqDB3yx08
In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 21 May, draw:
#DrawResults for 21/05/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 21, 2022
#LOTTO: 02,03, 07, 20, 28, 37#BONUS: 05
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 19, 22, 23, 33, 43#BONUS: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 09, 11, 18, 49, 52#BONUS: 25 pic.twitter.com/ERlNKHqMIS
