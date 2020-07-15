Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 15 July, draw.
Lotto: 04, 11, 15, 19, 27, 38 Bonus Ball: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 13, 17, 24, 28, 31, 52 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 2: 15, 18, 23, 28, 46, 50 Bonus Ball: 08
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
